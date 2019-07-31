HB 1400 will modernize the current laws to expedite deployment of small cells throughout the Commonwealth – a change needed before Pennsylvania can fully reap the benefits of 5G. HB 1400 balances the need for this technology with the interests of the community. Deployment of 5G in Pennsylvania can reshape education, strengthen public safety, and streamline transportation industries, bringing jobs and economic growth to the state. By leveraging existing infrastructure when possible, uniform permitting instructions, a clear and predictable process, and fixed cost-based fees will foster an environment that will propel Pennsylvania faster to 5G readiness.