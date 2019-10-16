The forceful and aggressive way the CCP has reacted to the NBA is nothing new. Its response has become standard protocol for dealing with foreign companies. Companies ranging from airlines and hotels to clothiers have gotten into trouble for classifying Taiwan as a separate country and not a part of the People’s Republic. In May 2018, the Trump administration accused the CCP of engaging in “Orwellian nonsense” that has become “part of a growing trend by the Chinese Communist Party to impose its political views on American citizens and private companies.” Despite this and other accusations by the administration, it (and the Trump family) continues to tout and pursue business and trade deals with China.