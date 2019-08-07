Though both Sweden and the U.S. have a constitution, they approach individual liberties differently. Because of this, A$AP Rocky spent the time between his arrest and trial in a Swedish jail. In the U.S., the Eighth Amendment guarantees that an individual has the right to seek bail. For many courts, this means a defendant must surrender money or property to be released, a practice under fire in Philadelphia. Bail is prohibited in Sweden as it is seen as increasing disparities based on socio-economic status. An assessment of the defendant’s likelihood of flight, among other factors, is used instead. The international rapper was apparently considered to be too risky. Sweden has been criticized for the use of this kind of broad pretrial detention.