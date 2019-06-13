Democrats don't seem to understand that most Americans -- including many who identify as pro-choice -- don't see abortion as something to celebrate but as a necessary evil that should be allowed only in some limited circumstances. A Marist-Knights of Columbus poll found that just 13% say abortion should be available at any time during a pregnancy, while 80% say it should be allowed only during the first trimester; in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother; or not allowed at all. And a new NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll finds that a 38% plurality believes life begins at conception, while a 75% supermajority says it begins at the point of viability at the very latest. A majority of Americans support restrictions on abortion and oppose federal funding.