At New Voices for Reproductive Justice, we aim to work with young folks ages 12-21 to break down reproductive issues they are directly impacted by — such as comprehensive sex education, judicial bypass, and pushout, referring to hostility from teachers and authority figures, of black girls in schools — and to help them develop tools to advocate around these issues using their own voices. We also offer opportunities for those adults who work with, serve, or advocate on behalf of young people to participate in workshops on how to authentically prioritize young people in their work.