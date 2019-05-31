Despite sidestepping this case, there are several other cases in the pipeline and more will follow. At some point in the near future, the Supreme Court is likely to review Roe and Casey. At the very least, the Supreme Court will allow states to enact more onerous restrictions. In the worst case, the court will reverse Roe and Casey altogether, allowing states to recriminalize abortion. In either circumstance, it is likely that safe legal abortion will no longer be available across wide swaths of America. Then for the first time in over 45 years, a woman’s ability to make personal, private decisions about whether to have a child will depend on where she lives.