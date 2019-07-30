This is not to say that pressure from the restaurant industry has had no effect on the grocery industry. It has, forcing a sort of bifurcation of the market: At one end, high-end grocers like Raley’s or Fresh Market have done well, and at the other end Walmart and Aldi’s have also experienced growth. It’s been harder on the middle-of-the-pack grocers. (E-commerce has had the same kind of hollowing-out-the-middle effect on retail.)