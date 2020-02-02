But amazingly, there is currently no legal recourse in the U.S. for citizens or entities that have been the victims of foreign-backed cyberattack. Under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), foreign governments have been ruled multiple times by U.S. courts to be immune from legal action on the part of American plaintiffs. FSIA was signed into law long before the existence of the Internet, and it does not account for the advances in technology since and the threats they pose. Consequently, a legal loophole is inadvertently providing hostile powers with blanket immunity for their hacking activity.