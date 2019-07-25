Cheever wanted something better for himself, go back to school, or learn a trade. He worked the graveyard shift at Wawa on Richmond Street. Every weekday morning, he’d get a fresh pot of coffee on for a Wharf and Dock Builder union guy from the neighborhood. At 4:30 a.m., Cheever would make sure this guy had fresh coffee before heading out to work. This guy talked to Cheever about taking the test and becoming an apprentice for Union 454. That union guy was Ed Pomo — the kid I grew up with on Thompson Street whose parents let us all swim in their backyard the summer Sean Daily was killed.