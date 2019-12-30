Here at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, we have become uncomfortably accustomed to our action plans when we receive news that Jews have once again been attacked. We reach out to our friends in local and national law enforcement, we connect with our Jewish and non-Jewish community partners and elected officials, we update our security plans, and we redouble our efforts to promote safety and understanding. While we have lit candles on the menorah each day to drive out the darkness, we have to admit that today, some of the darkness has lingered.