Fortunately, there is a solution that has worked in states as diverse as New York and Texas, takes patients out of the middle, and maintains a balance among emergency physicians, hospitals, and insurance companies. We should ban balance billing. Beyond that, by requiring insurance companies to pay for out-of-network emergency care at an amount to cover all reasonably necessary costs, a reimbursement standard that has been in place in Pennsylvania for over 20 years, and having an actual arbitration process between insurers and emergency physicians that looks at payment appropriateness with the loser paying arbitration costs, we can ensure that patients are protected and incentivize insurers and emergency physicians to come to their own reasonable mutual accommodation.