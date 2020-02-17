And there’s certainly a place for reimagining classic works with non-white casting, from 1975’s The Wiz to last summer’s exuberant, all-black version of Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park. There’s fruitful conversation to be had about why, when a character’s race is unspecified, we assume that character to be white, and about the presumed “universality” of some stories while books centering people of color get marginalized.