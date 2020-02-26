Two themes surfaced in these conversations. The first is a profound sense of disenchantment with the political system as it is now constructed—and in particular, with the corrupting influence of big money on our politics. The second theme, a counterpoint to the first, is a sense of idealism as to the potential for change. “It is important to start this—we have to start somewhere,” Meghan Zbikowski, a mom, 40 years old, raising two young daughters, said. With her small, steady donations she is among the legions giving the Sanders campaign its financially sustainable path. She recently told a friend yes, she is a “Bernie Bro,” an active embrace of the imposed nickname so as to remove its sting.