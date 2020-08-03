A similar trajectory might await Beyoncé. History might look on her with skeptical or celebratory eyes. But it might also look back with the tenderness that Wheatley was eventually afforded more than two centuries after her landmark life. We might read the totality of Beyoncé‘s work knowing that “the political” is a ground that is always shifting in the U.S., and for Black celebrities. Her “early” work, pitched to young Black women, speaks to love, loss, desire, and finding ways to live and feel in the world as it is. This work is often understood as her apolitical past, rather than as a political statement on Black women’s inner lives.