My daughter has my father’s dimples. She’s a constant reminder that I’m living for more than myself. I want to be a superhero for my daughter, as my father was for me. But even Superman had a fortress of solitude for self-care. In recent years, I’ve had to change my own thinking regarding my health and wellness. It’s not inconvenient or weak. It’s vital. My wife makes sure I schedule a physical examination every year and I’ve changed my diet drastically over the last 15 years. I see the value of my health in a new way and I not only want to get things done, I want to be around to enjoy them as well.