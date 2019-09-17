In their excellent book, “Justice on Trial,” Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino first broke the news that Keyser told friends she did not in fact believe Ford. But Pogrebin and Kelly got Keyser to speak on the record for the first time. “It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home” she told them, adding “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.” She also said she was pressured by many who “wanted me to remember something different” and threatened “behind the scenes that certain things could be spread about me if I didn’t comply.”