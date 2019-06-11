The importance of the rapid and fundamental change happening in Camden, New Jersey, cannot be overstated — crime is down, graduation rates are up, employment is rising, and poverty is down, giving a new life to the city and new hope to its residents. In fact, President Barack Obama, during his 2015 visit, praised Camden by saying “it is onto something” and recognized it as “a symbol of promise for the nation.” We are not suggesting that there isn’t more to do, but the progress is real.