I’ve been thinking about Moritz in the wake of last week’s comments on cancel culture by former president Barack Obama. “There is this sense sometimes of: ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people,” Obama told a summit at his foundation. “Like, if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, cause, ‘Man, you see how woke I was, I called you out.’”