Yet even with stricter gun laws, the scariest thing about living in America right now is that the thugs who stormed the Capitol believed that they somehow deserved or earned the right to do what they did. It will take more than a law to change the minds of these people — most of whom have been availed with the privilege to use whiteness as their shield — and stopping them from storming schools and public government buildings with not only guns but impossible-to-register improvised explosive and incendiary devices. Still, it is a start.