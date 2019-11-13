In addition to participating fully in the proceedings, nearly 5,000 people with celiac disease and parents of children with celiac disease responded to a survey we sent out in advance of the summit. We will share the numbers from our results along with the voices of patients on two summit panels, to help tell the full story of celiac disease. We expect the outcomes of this summit to provide the final push for finding viable treatments and a cure. We will be webcasting the morning sessions of the summit, and invite anyone with an interest in patient engagement to get the link to watch live or later: www.BeyondCeliac.org/researchsummit.