What can we do to advocate for a just census for all children? In Philadelphia, the Philly Counts 2020 program is using local resources to help our city get fair distribution of the federal budget. Nationally, the Count All Kids campaign is working hard to make sure that every child is counted in the 2020 census. In the HTC tracts, we need trusted messengers, including health-care organizations, clergy, community organizations, and schools, to educate the public on the significance of the 2020 census. We must not allow the children in my waiting room, in our communities, to be invisible. The time is now. The cost is too great.