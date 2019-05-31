One of my favorite philosophers, Slavoj Zizek, once claimed, or rather, once tweeted, “I secretly think reality exists just so that we can speculate about it.” Well, so too the future. But we can’t only speculate about it. We need to take actions like reconsidering the merits of the 10-year tax abatement — a system that Philadelphia implemented to incentivize new construction but that significantly lowers property taxes for corporations, 55 percent of which go to the School District. We need to devote more resources to early childhood education. We need to increase the starting teacher’s salary so that Americans want to teach seventh-grade math, and that rather than a last resort, teaching becomes a privilege.