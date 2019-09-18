Beyond structural change such as new laws, we must hold ourselves accountable as individuals to protect children on an everyday basis. Adults have the power to spot warning signs and listen to victims asking for help. That’s why at Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center we offer free “Darkness to Light” training to teach adults how to recognize, prevent, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Also known as “D2L,” it is a nationally distributed, evidence-informed program shown to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors. Research suggests just a third of child sexual abuse cases are identified, and even fewer are reported. When adults are trained and educated, they can better protect children and bring abuse to light.