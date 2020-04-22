Healthcare access, educational inequities, racial disparities, workers’ rights: COVID-19 in the United States has brought new urgency to these issues and more. That’s the nature of crisis: it exposes and exacerbates flaws in our systems, pushes support structures to the brink, and forces us to see even more clearly where we need to do better.
Early learning and childcare professionals know this well. They serve families across income brackets, giving parents the ability to go to work and children the early learning experiences they need for a strong start in kindergarten and life. Yet despite their important role, many childcare providers are struggling to stay afloat in a system with cracks that have been papered over for too long.
Under Pennsylvania’s social distancing measures, most childcare providers have been required to close, losing income from families’ payments. This has put many high-quality programs at risk of shutting down permanently. In the short term, William Penn Foundation and The Vanguard Strong Start for Kids Program have created an emergency fund at Reinvestment Fund to help early learning organizations sustain their businesses through the closure period. Individuals and organizations who wish to support early learning are encouraged to contribute.
But the real childcare sector “emergency” has been around for decades. Ask childcare providers what they need right now, and many of the answers are what they’ve been for years: increased public funding, livable wages, investment in the workforce pipeline, recognition of their expertise and importance, access to affordable legal guidance and professional services, and better systems to communicate with state and local childcare officials.
For an industry that cares for and educates our youngest children during years of critical brain development, we’ve got to address these needs. In Philadelphia, we’ve been making progress for several years. Many partners — government, early learning providers, nonprofits, philanthropy, higher education, neighborhood groups, and families — are collaborating to improve childcare program quality and strengthen finances. We have seen the supply of high-quality childcare increase from meeting 21% of demand in 2014 to nearly 30% in 2019. Without serious attention, the pandemic puts Philadelphia at risk of losing tremendous progress.
Due to chronic underfunding, childcare providers operate on razor thin financial margins. Without access to flexible and affordable capital — during and after this crisis — there is real risk that talented and capable early learning professionals will be pushed out of the sector by unexpected expenses, such as facility repairs or revenue reductions.
To help address this, William Penn Foundation and Vanguard have worked with leading non-profit organizations in recent years to create complementary supports for high-quality childcare providers, including: a revolving loan fund providing very-low-interest loans, a pair of funds to help organizations expand to serve more children (the Fund for Quality) and sustain operations (the Fund for Sustaining Quality), and a Fiscal Hub to gather financial data and improve stability with resources, technical assistance, and policy advancement.
These are just some examples of what partners have done to ensure that our childcare professionals have the support they need to give children the education they deserve. We are grateful for the collaboration and work in the years before the pandemic hit. These efforts strengthened the sector and improved families’ access to high-quality early learning programs. Yet childcare organizations continue to exist in a precarious position.
This crisis has exacerbated issues that our city has been working to address for years, but there is more to be done. We all must act now — advocate for early childhood education, thank a teacher, contribute resources, time, and expertise to build the early learning sector – and continue to act when this plague has passed.
Elliot Weinbaum is program director of William Penn Foundation’s Great Learning grant program. Rashanda Perryman co-leads the Strong Start for Kids program at Vanguard.