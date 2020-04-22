For an industry that cares for and educates our youngest children during years of critical brain development, we’ve got to address these needs. In Philadelphia, we’ve been making progress for several years. Many partners — government, early learning providers, nonprofits, philanthropy, higher education, neighborhood groups, and families — are collaborating to improve childcare program quality and strengthen finances. We have seen the supply of high-quality childcare increase from meeting 21% of demand in 2014 to nearly 30% in 2019. Without serious attention, the pandemic puts Philadelphia at risk of losing tremendous progress.