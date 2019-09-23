It is commonly but carelessly said that Xi is “president for life.” Actually, although he got the two-term limit on PRC presidents removed, and although he holds other powerful offices, he still must be reelected by the small constituency of the upper reaches of the CCP. Xi seems obsessed, as the weak often are, with projecting strength. He has, however, many enemies from his anti-corruption campaign, and rising economic dissatisfaction, so he has an incentive to harp on China’s “century of humiliation” — from the 1839 Opium War to Mao Zedong’s 1949 victory in China’s civil war.