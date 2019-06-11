I share many of their concerns. Charter schools’ academic performance is uneven, with most studies showing small or no test-score gains for students who attend them. Some for-profit charters have been cesspools of corruption, allowing sleazy operators to line their pockets with taxpayer dollars. In 2016, for example, the founder of a Beaver County cyber-charter was sentenced to 20 months in prison after siphoning $8 million from the school to a network of businesses he created. And charter schools have sometimes exacerbated racial segregation, as Sanders correctly noted. According to a 2017 Associated Press report, 17 percent of charter schools had student populations that were 99 percent nonwhite, while only 4 percent of public schools are similarly segregated.