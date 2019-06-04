We all need to do our part to tackle climate change and preserve public health. That’s why IKEA works with other businesses to support smart climate policies, and why we have committed to achieve 100 percent zero-emission home deliveries by 2025 in cooperation with our service providers, provide electric vehicle charging at our stores, and aim to reduce emissions from customer and co-workers traveling to IKEA by 50 percent come 2030. We do this not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it makes business sense. Armed with this experience, our teams at IKEA and Ceres are working to decarbonize Pennsylvania’s transportation sector and make the region a bright spot for electrification.