This leak exposed the fact that the CIA had a spy in Putin’s orbit who was passing on intelligence about the Russian president’s decision-making. Who leaked the information? Two senior Obama administration officials. The Times reports that Obama CIA Director John O. Brennan considered the Kremlin source’s reporting “so delicate, and the need to protect the source’s identity so important,” that he kept his reports out of the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) and sent them to President Barack Obama in “special sealed envelopes to the Oval Office.” The PDB is already one of the most restricted U.S. government documents, so the sealed reports were restricted to an even smaller circle of senior Obama aides. Yet the leak, according to NBC News, came from officials “with direct access to the information.” Which Obama aide leaked it? That is for John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked with investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe, to find out, but this much is certain: It was not Donald Trump.