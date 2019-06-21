The least I can say is this: If there’s one goal of the college preparatory process — to prepare students for the real world, then the College Board is doing just that. If there’s anything the Loughlin-College Board scheme has taught me and my peers, it’s how to work under a time constraint, how to bubble-in answers, how to follow directions obediently, how to heed the advice of my testing proctor. In other words, it’s how to please “the man," and I don’t just mean the frowning teacher pacing the testing aisles with a stopwatch. It’s that $338 dollars is a small price to pay for a higher education, and that I should be grateful it’s not half a million dollars and 40 years jail time.