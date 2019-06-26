When politicians are done handing out financial largesse in exchange for educators’ and students’ votes, and colleges are done passing on that largesse to their favored constituents, colleges will turn to the government and ask for still more money. They’ll say that they can deliver better educations if only they had more technology, better facilities, lower student-teacher ratios, and better-paid faculty. If only the government would give them more of the taxpayers’ money, they would perform educational wonders. This is always what happens when the people who decide how much to pay for a thing and the people who have to come up with the money to pay for that thing aren’t the same people.