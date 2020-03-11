Some details about the program remain unclear. Can students eligible for state and federal aid who don’t receive the scholarship still receive supports? Research suggests this will increase college completion across the board. Will students who cannot attend full-time due to family and work obligations be allowed to participate? Data shows that with support, these students can persist to a credential. Will the city invest in an evaluation of the initiative? Research can help strengthen the program, increase its impact, and show Philadelphians what their tax dollars are paying for.