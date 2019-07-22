The reconciliation process thus makes the purpose of the debt-ceiling vote - a way for Congress to exercise control over the federal budget - redundant. Not only that, but failing to raise the debt limit is far more dangerous than shutting down the government. Without the ability to issue new debt, the Treasury would not have the ability to pay off old debt as it matures. One option it would have is to temporarily default on its old debt, thereby reducing the nation's overall debt and giving it some room under the limit to issue new debt. It would then use that new debt to repay the old.