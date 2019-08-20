To help ensure that the voices of people like us are heard, State Rep. Pamela DeLissio is holding a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Roxborough YMCA, 7201 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia. The meeting specifically invites constituents of the 194th State Legislative District, which includes part of northwestern Philadelphia and part of Lower Merion. The Democratic representative, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery Countys, will host two unrelated groups, PA United to Amend, which seeks campaign-finance reform, and Convention of States, which wants to place limits on federal authority. While we seek distinct reforms, both groups are using the same method of working via state legislatures to ultimately amend the U.S. Constitution.