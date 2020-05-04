Abortion has always been an essential service and a time-sensitive medical procedure. Anti-abortion politicians are using a global pandemic to limit health access at a time when we need our leaders to expand that access to all people. This is not the time for politicians to pick and choose what is essential healthcare— instead we should listen to doctors and public health experts. And the experts agree: Abortion is an essential, time-sensitive procedure for which a delay of several days or weeks can increase the risks considerably or make the procedure completely inaccessible. Adding further barriers makes it harder to access safe, legal abortion.