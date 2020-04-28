These emergency responses will help minimize the trauma and disruption faced Philadelphia college students in the short term. But we have to go further. With its new #RealCollegePHL initiative, funded by the Lenfest Foundation, the Hope Center and the Mayor’s Office are aiming to use partnerships to reduce students’ living expenses, connect them to public benefits programs, and ensure that flexible emergency aid is available to students citywide. Before COVID-19, the #RealCollege survey showed that just 14% of Philadelphia college students who were food insecure received support from SNAP. Having learned from this crisis how to be innovative and nimble, we can develop creative new programs to reduce food insecurity, provide cost-effective housing options, and reduce the burden of transportation costs.