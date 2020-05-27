These kids care about the games, a lot. They dedicate themselves enough to attend twice-weekly practices, games once or twice a week, and also hit the field on other nights of the week to watch their friends' games. It's not just boys, either. In most area Little Leagues, the tee ball levels are coed, and while girls for the most part play softball, they can cross over to baseball too, as anyone who remembers the Little League World Series run of Mone Davis' Taney Dragons team in 2014 surely knows.