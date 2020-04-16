In a crisis situation doctors would have to decide how to allocate resources when there are not enough for everyone. One approach is to borrow a strategy from the battlefield. Here the goal is to save the most lives possible, and not waste resources on those unlikely to survive. Allocation decisions only consider the severity of immediate injuries and how likely an individual is to survive in the short-term. But in this pandemic, people needing critical care are not all previously healthy people wounded on the battlefield. Instead, many patients will have serious pre-existing conditions with limited life expectancy well before they became sick with COVID-19.