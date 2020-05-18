These workers are often in jobs that do not afford them much respect in society. They are, oftentimes, a thankless workforce who is mistreated, disrespected and undercompensated on a good day. Now they find themselves putting their health and safety at risk, while the world—and the economy—crumbles around them and they go without sufficient training or the resources to ensure their own safety and the safety of their loved ones. Worst of all, many of these are undocumented, or on tenuous work visas—essential to us now, but not enough to have a clear path to citizenship. The narrative around this pandemic has focused mostly on the sacrifice of healthcare providers, and too little about everyone else on the front lines.