The City Health Department immediately brought together scientists and physicians from Philadelphia’s finest hospitals and medical schools to begin to deal with the epidemiology. We built a team of disease trackers to trace contacts of those with the early symptoms of AIDS as there were no tests. Other cities did the same thing and we compared results. This informed our communications, and we continued to track, track, track. This greatly reduced spread. We were the first city to distribute condoms widely and set up programs to inform the public of the dangers of needle sharing. As soon as a rudimentary diagnostic test was available, we figured out how to prioritize its use. Eventually, we helped set up programs where anyone who wanted a test could get one.