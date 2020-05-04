When students return to school buildings, their education must be more robust than ever. Our collective vision for public education must not be diminished by the COVID-19 crisis. There will be talk about what we cannot afford post-COVID-19. But, fundamentally, there will always be funding for what we, as a society, prioritize. Our students must return to schools that are staffed with counselors, nurses, access to the arts, and all of the resources they need to learn, thrive, and move past the trauma of this terrible time. Quite frankly, we cannot afford anything less.