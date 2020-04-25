As COVID-19 has closed in on our city, housing has again moved to the forefront of our agenda. This is more than a housing issue — it is necessary to our public health. If we need to follow stay-at-home orders to flatten the curve, we have to ensure that people keep a roof over their head and have habitable housing to make that possible. Last month, Council worked with our courts, the Sheriff, and utility companies to enact a swift moratorium on all evictions, foreclosures and utility shut-offs. Landlord associations also stepped up, encouraging their members to avoid displacing families during this historic crisis. We joined a national call with Councilmembers across the country for a nationwide rent and mortgage freeze.