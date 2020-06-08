These health messages should also convey positive outcomes associated with the behavior in question, rather than just focusing on negative consequences of not vaccinating. Specifically, they can amplify the behavior of those who have been vaccinated. In this same vein, research suggests that appealing to altruism—like highlighting family and community values—can be persuasive. Such appeals are especially relevant to COVID-19 because the majority of the vaccine-hesitant are likely not among the most high-risk (i.e. the elderly, immunocompromised). They will be asked to get the vaccine largely for the greater good.