Due to the large quantity of infected people, the number of beds in hospitals is far from enough. Since the outbreak, many schools, expo centers, and sports stadiums have been turned into temporary inpatient centers, adding more than 10,000 beds for patients. But behind patients’ gradually satisfied needs is the immense sacrifice made by frontline medical workers. Several thousand doctors from other provinces were sent to Wuhan — but it still isn’t enough. According to the news, more than a thousand medical workers were infected. There was also a scarcity of clean and nutritional food for patients and medical workers in hospitals.