Polls suggest that an overwhelming majority of Americans support creating a pathway to citizenship for them — on both sides of the aisle. This is because Americans not only recognize that this is the right, moral thing to do, but that Dreamers contribute to the success of U.S. companies, that 6% have started their own businesses and employ native-born citizens, and that they are indeed American every way but on paper. I can especially appreciate the bipartisan support for this program as a former U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania, who as a Republican often sought to work across the aisle.