Yes, Trump has coarsened political discourse. But Democrats were helping to coarsen it long before Trump came along. If you wonder why many Republicans don't take Democratic charges that the president is a racist seriously, maybe it's because they remember how in 2000, the NAACP spent millions on despicable ads linking George W. Bush to white supremacists who brutally lynched James Byrd Jr. in Texas in 1998. Or maybe it's because they remember how in 2012, then-Vice President Joe Biden told black Americans that Mitt Romney's "going to put y'all back in chains," and then-Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz accused Romney of using "a dog whistle for voters who consider race when casting their ballot." To the left, all Republicans are racists, not just Trump.