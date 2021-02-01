Despite the appearance of hurried activity, a closer analysis of the barbaric actions of the Trump administration reveals that they were years in the making, and result in part from a combination of the well-intentioned actions of previous administrations less enamored with executions and our inability as a society to confront the moral truth that the state should not kill. The cold fact is, that when an administration that does not support capital punishment doesn’t kill folks a backlog builds up. Imposing a moratorium merely delays executions in the hope that society will evolve. An unfortunate side effect is that a moratorium also allows the general public to ignore the issue and pretend that the death penalty no longer exists only to be painfully reminded by a more regressive administration that it is still very much alive.