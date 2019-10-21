Delaware stands to lose federal dollars by implementing Universal Pre-K, resulting in a higher tax burden to state taxpayers. Turning the state’s 4-year-olds over to the school districts, which is what Universal Pre-K will become regardless of what supporters say, will result in the loss of federal revenue from early education grants due to declining enrollment, and will put many community-based childcare programs in jeopardy. The hard-working community-based childcare programs that are currently supporting state-funded Universal Pre-K are placing their programs at risk.