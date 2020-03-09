Last week saw the suspension of several campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination including those of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren. What many may not realize is that there are scores of delegate candidates who pledged support to each of these hopefuls who each went through the trouble of collecting 250 signatures in order to get onto the ballot for the April 28th Pennsylvania primary. With each exit, dozens of dreams to witness political history firsthand were dashed as they are no longer viable to represent their home districts at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.