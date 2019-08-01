Bernie was going to do his “Old Man in the Balcony” Muppet impression, screaming at everyone within earshot. Marianne was going to levitate while reading from the Book of Oprah. Elizabeth was going to do cartwheels across the stage while simultaneously playing the piccolo and doing long division in her head. The next night, Biden was going to make a list of every position he’d ever held in the past and then say “Psych, only joking!” Kamala was going to tell us about the role she played in the March on Selma (at the age of 7 months.) And so on.