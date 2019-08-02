The problem is there is nothing moderate or centrist about the agendas of the candidates issuing these warnings, . Take health care, for example. Their alternative is the so-called public option, which they described as a long transition to Medicare-for-all. First, people younger than 65 would be able to choose between private plans or buying in to traditional Medicare. Then, as Hickenlooper explained, if “more people choose it, eventually, in 15 years, you could get there” to Medicare-for-all. So, the concern of the “moderates” is not with the danger of socializing our health-care system, but with the danger of doing it too quickly so that voters will rebel.